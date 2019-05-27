Oroville and Tonasket to hold graduations this Saturday

NORTH COUNTY – Both Oroville and Tonasket High Schools will be holding commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2019 on Saturday, June 1. Oroville’s graduation will be at 1 p.m. in Coulton Auditorium and the Tonasket graduation will be at 3 p.m. in the THS gym.

Also, the Oroville Scholarship Foundation will be hosting a scholarship awards night for the 2019 graduating class of OHS on Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. in the commons. This traditional evening event is held the night before graduation and recognizes scholastic achievements of the students by announcing the many scholarships that are given to them., say organizers. The public is encouraged to attend to help recognize the work these graduates have accomplished.