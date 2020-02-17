Emily Rawley is the 2020 May Festival Queen

Gary DeVon/staff photos The 2019 May Festival Royalty with the six 2019 royalty candidates (l-r) Princess Gwen Hankins, Princess Emily Bocock, Maddie Martin, Princess Mariah Mathis, Queen Emily Rawley, Queen Julissa Alvarez, Melinda Clark, Casey Todd, Princess Taralynn Fox and Princes Victoria Castrejon.

OROVILLE – Oroville has chosen its royalty for this year’s May Festival and Emily Rawley will serve as May Festival Queen and Emma Bocook and Victoria Castrejon will be May Festival Princesses.

2019 May Festival Queen Julizza Alvarez rushes to hug the newly selected May Festival Queen, Emily Rawley.

“I am so surprised,” said Queen Emily. “I thought my speech was really good, but at that moment before the names were announced I didn’t think that I had got it.”

Both Castrejon and Bocook also expressed their surprise and gratitude for being selected to represent Oroville, both at May Festival and at various regional events.

There were six Oroville High School juniors vying for the position of May Festival Queen and Princess. In addition to Rawley, Castrejon and Bocook, Casey Todd, Madeline Martin and Melinda Clark also put their names forward. There was a panel of judges from Oroville and Tonasket, which included Marilee Nielson, Angela Nelson, Gillian Butler and Eric and Robin Brown. They judged the young ladies on their speeches, modeling and poise and and an impromptu question. Those in attendance were also given the opportunity for the person they felt could best represent the community as May Festival Queen. The judges votes counted for 65 percent of the total and the communities for 35 percent.

Queen-elect Emily and her father, Bruce Rawley.

Rawley received the highest number of points. She is the daughter of Bruce and Rachel Rawley and has three siblings, Katie, Lauren and Luke. Castrejon is the daughter of Antonio and Belinda Castrejonhas and has three older siblings, Liliana Castrejon, Emmanuel and Daniel Castrejon. Bocook is the daughter of Josh and Joey Bocook and has a brother, Conner.

Brad Scott returned to the stage as emcee for Selection Night and always weaves a tail about where the impromptu questions were hidden before they were brought to the event. This year’s ballot officials were Peggy Shaw, Katelynn Peterson, Jordyn Smith and Marcie Nelson.

When the ballots had been counted a hush overcame the audience as Scott announced that Rawley had been named as this year’s queen and Castrejon and Bocook were the two runners up. Julissa Alvarez, the 2019 May Festival Queen presented Rawley with flowers, while Princesses Gwen Hankins, Taralynn Fox and Mariah Mathis presented Bocook and Castrejon with flowers. In addition to the Oroville royalty, past and present, visiting royalty Miss Tonasket Julie Dellinger and Princess Madison Miller were on hand to congratulate the three girls.

The motto for this year’s May Festival, which will be Saturday, May 9, is “Sailing into the Future.” Oroville’s most well attended event really begins the night before with the Coronation and a mini parade through town. May Festival itself includes many events, including the Grand Parade, Fun Run, 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Bass Tourney and much more.

Visiting royalty, Miss Tonasket Julie Dellinger and Princess Madison Miller are introduced at selection night, while the May Festival Royalty await their chance to show why they wish to become Oroville May Festival Queen.

