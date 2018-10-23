Our beloved Mom and Grandma, Donna Faye Sylvester, 92, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2018. Donna Faye Arbogast, born to James and Ruth Arbogast, lived most her life in the Okanogan. She married Wm. H. Sylvester in 1944 and they raised three children on their large apple orchard in Tonasket.

Donna was a kind and loving lady, a whirlwind, and multi-talented. She annually raised a truck garden, sold vegetables, fruits, plants, and flowers, as well as worked in the orchard, from driving tractor to harvesting the apples. She was an amazing cook (especially baking), seamstress, and was particularly talented in such arts and crafts as ceramics, painting, flower arranging, and photography, but her primary interests lay with

the outdoors. One of her favorite activities was taking a country drive to view birds and wildlife. She was active in her community, and was an entrepreneur. She hybridized daylilies and eventually sold them locally and nationally.

After her husband’s death in 1994, Donna bought five acres of sagebrush on which she built her new home, and turned it into a nationally certified wildlife habitat.

Having lost her beloved daughter, Cheryl (Richard Miller), and brother Owen, Donna is survived by her sons, Allen (Wannipa) of Keaau, Hawaii, and Greg (Barb) of Lake Tapps, Wash., six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as by her sister, Zola Michelsen, of Riverside, Wash.

At Donna’s request, no service will be held. Remembrances may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, 781- 237-3800, info@curealz.org, or to the Tonasket Senior Center, 22 5th St, Tonasket, WA 98855, 509-486-2483.