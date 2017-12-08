County-wide 4-H Achievement Awards

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Grange was filled to capacity on Sunday, Nov. 19 for the annual, county wide, 4-H Achievement Recognition Awards Banquet. 4-H Members were presented their earned year pins for completing the 2016/2017 4-H year.

In order to earn completion of the 4-H year, clubs require members to attend a number of club meetings, complete a Project(s) Recordbook, a public presentation, community service project(s), and participate in a judging event.

The Okanogan Kiwanis selected the Barnyard Blazers 4-H Club for Outstanding Community Service with a plaque and monetary award. The award was presented by Roy Johnson, Okanogan Kiwanis President.

To learn more about the 4-H program in Okanogan County, contact the WSU Extension office by email at okanogan.county@wsu.edu, or call 509-422-7245. Enrollment is now open for the 2017/2018 4-H year.