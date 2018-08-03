Celebration of Life for Tam Hutchinson

OROVILLE – Their will be a Celebration of Life for Tam on Aug. 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Coulton Auditorium (Oroville High School Gymnasium” and the Commons.

The Celebration will start in the gym for the a service and a video and will follow up with a “good old-fashioned potluck just the way Coach liked it” say organizers.

Bring your favorite dish, let’s all eat together, visit, share memories and remember Tam. We will have an additional video slide show while we eat in the Commons.

Those with a photo to be included in the video slide show please upload them to:

https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipO8vgX1sC8O-aOmYkQtbvtvB87wc1IX0zsf1LYO-MfzJwgjQLtsqbcgHWHgcO1jWg?key=TFdONjhlT1hHZVQwd2NnWWJpaEtXa2xCczBKNVp.