Benefit, donations, raise more than $40,000 for Jack & Theresa Nelson

Gary DeVon/staff photo
Auctioneer Ken Neal works the crowd at a benefit for Jack and Theresa Nelson last Saturday evening at the American Legion Hall. Jack Nelson has a rare infection that is attacking his kidneys and liver and the benefit was to help the couple with medical expenses. The dinner, live and silent auction raised $33,411, according to Neal and the Friends Account at the bank has raised $8,050. Nelson spoke with the crowd via a video call on Facetime from his hospital bed in Spokane. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” said Neal. The auctioneer added that there were some very generous donors and bidders for the auction. Jack Hughes, he said, won a shotgun for $1,000 and donated it right back where it raised another $750. In the opening auction for three cheesecakes the winning bid was also $1,000, he said. “Probably 10 of the 83 live auction items we sold were redonated and resold,” said Neal.
About Gary DeVon
Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.