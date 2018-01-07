Jody Evans offering New Year’s nutrition

OROVILLE – With the New Year coming up soon, many people start thinking about New Year’s resolutions. Jody Evans owner of Inspired Nutrition thinks she might be able to help with that.

Evans is devoted to nutrition education, counseling, motivating and keeping people accountable as they start their journey to health.

Evans was born in Kirkland Wash. However, she does not just identify as being a “coasty.”

“I have lived all around the world, literally, from rural Montana all the way to the mountains of Papua in Indonesia!” said Evans.

When Evans’ husband getting a job at a local mine, they moved to Oroville in 2011. From there, her husband had the opportunity to work in Indonesia which was too much to pass up.

“In 2013 our little family, my husband, myself and at that time our seven-year-old son, packed our bags and headed to the other side of the planet. However, we left our heart in Oroville,” she said.

Evans says her family loves this area and are here to stay. She is excited to start her new journey here helping people with their own journey to health. She has quite a bit of knowledge under her belt. Being a certified a Nutritionist by Washington State, along with holding a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a Master’s of Science in Nutrition Education, Evans is more than qualified. Weight loss is important to her programs, however, what is more important is overall nutrition, health and personal change for her clients.

“I work with clients to uncover the road blocks between where they are and where they would like to be as far as health and wellness is concerned” she said.

Evans sees clients by appointment Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at her office at 1321 Main Street, Unit A .She also offers four-week long nutrition classes on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.,as well as run the F.I.T. weight loss meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday evenings. She is currently already serving clients in Oroville but looking forward to helping even more people throughout the community coming into the New Year to achieve their wellness goals.

When asked the question about what Evan’s sees for the future of her business, she said, “I definitely have a few ideas kicking around in my brain including a summer health and wellness retreat that encompasses a total mind and body approach to changing habits and making healthy choices. I am also toying with the idea of developing a dish ware line that is designed to support portion control but still look stylish on the table. But for now, I am focusing on reaching out to the community and letting them know that I am here to assist them in improving their health and achieving their wellness goals.”

Evans has loved the path she has chosen and enjoys being a nutrition in her own private practice. This gives her more opportunity to work one on one with her clients to help them overcome their obstacles.

Evans feels like she can give our community detailed and deep information about nutrition with her extensive knowledge in nutrition. Evans comes at nutrition with a more natural approach. “I promote the idea that we can meet our nutrient needs through whole and nutritious foods and therefore I do not sell any supplements. I may recommend a supplement from time to time but I believe in the philosophy of “food first” said Evans. She does not want to give you any false info or promises. Just simply attempting to steer you toward a path of improved health.

“I have been married to my wonderful husband for 17 years and we have an amazing 12-year-old son. And to complete our little family are our two fur-babies, Lee-Lee Evans, the dog and Samson Evans, the cat,” whom she describes as emperor and ruler of the Evan’s house.

With this being her first business, Evans is looking forward to grow and discover new clients in which she can help. She has also teamed up with Nathan Thompson and Jera Donner at Nathan’s Cardio Kickboxing.

“If you sign up for five one-on-one sessions with me you receive a free hour of personal training with either Nathan or Jera. I am looking forward to working with these two amazing individuals as we work together to promote health and wellness in our little community.”

She can be reached at 509-321-0175.