Damskov Auto in Omak under new management

Couple in process of taking over local auto dealership

OMAK – There are some great new changes coming to the local Omak Ford Dealership, one being Damskov Auto is under new management.

Jess Auto recently began the process of moving into Damskov Auto. As of right now, Cody and Cassidy Jess are managing Damskov, but hope to complete the process of purchasing the dealership by the first of the new year. The Jess family opened their first Ford location in Grand Coulee, Wash. in 1991. Since then, they have also bought Mercury Ford in Pullman, Wash. in 2004. Now, they are working on their third family-owned dealership.

Cody Jess, the General Manager of the dealership, recently was married and now he and his newly wed wife, Cassidy, will work together running the new family dealership in Omak. His parents, Wayde and Stacey Jess, owners of the Jess Ford Dealerships, offered this opportunity to the couple recently as they were getting married. They both enjoyed the auto dealership business and accepted.

After graduating in 2011 from Coulee City High School, Cody Jess followed the rodeo circuit, where he said he had a great experience, but decided to return to continue in the family business and he eventually got married.

“My parents were supportive in whatever I did” He said.

Jess was originally a resident of Grand Coulee and his wife a resident of Colfax, they agreed they were up for the change and excited for the future.

The couple are also genuinely excited to get involved with the community and help local business. Once they have completed the process of purchasing the dealership, Jess Ford plans to offer improved service in all aspects and, according to Cody Jess, they will offer a “genuine non-pressured experience.”

Along with an outstanding service department, they promise a new expanded inventory. They expect a great future ahead for the local Ford Dealership and plan on not only providing fantastic services and hopes of expanding their lot, but also, offering “Warranty Forever.”

“Jess Ford is the only Ford dealership in the state of Washington to offer Warranty Forever,” he said. “New and used vehicles under 100,000 miles will receive a powertrain warranty with no additional cost to the customer.”

The couple will continue with the same business hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturdays. They invite everyone to come on down to see what all the buzz is about at 707 Okoma Dr in Omak.