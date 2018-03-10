Tonasket’s Got Talent: Students Bring the House Down During Awards Night

TONASKET – Tonasket High School students shined showing off a variety of talents ranging from singing and dancing to comedy skits during a two-hour long presentation of skills during their annual Winterfest 2018 Award and Talent Show Friday, March 9.

Several acts got standing ovations and every performer received steadfast support from peers as they overcame stage fright to delight their classmates with hidden or known talents.

Winterfest Royalty graced the stage, with Freshman Prince Colin Silverthorn escorted by Katie Thornton, Sophomore Prince Cody Clark escorted by Heidi Cruz, Junior Prince Garrett Wilson escorted by Kaylee Bobadilla, Senior Prince Zachary Clark escorted by Madyson Clark and Eric “Gingi” Strandberg and Camille Wilson named Winterfest King and Miss T.

Twenty-seven awards were handed out, complete with video clips of each nominee for every category. For a list of award winners, see the March 15 edition of the Gazette-Tribune.