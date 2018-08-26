OVOC beginning rehearsals for concert season

The Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus begins rehearsals for the concert season during the first week of September.

The Chorus, under the direction of Jonathan McBride, meets on Labor Day, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Omak High School Choir room to begin preparations for the first concert on Oct. 20. The Chorus continues to meet each Monday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Orchestra, under the direction of Matt Brown, begins on Tuesday evening, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Omak High School Band room and continues on Tuesday evenings thereafter.

OVOC is truly a community orchestra and chorus. We invite singers and players of all ages and all skill levels. There are no auditions and everyone is welcome to participate. The Chorus is eager to add more tenors and basses in particular. You do not need to read music; many learn the material by ear. The Orchestra is especially seeking string players but anyone wanting to join will be welcomed.

Contact judy@ovocmusic.org for more information.