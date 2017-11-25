Oliver musician invited to present clinics for B.C. Guild Of Handbell Ringers

Christmas concert planned in Oliver for Dec. 15, 16

OLIVER, BC – Another instance of the wonderful array of talent found in the little town of Oliver is found in Helen Wollf. Wollf’s background in music has led to an invitation as one of the clinicians at the BCGEHR Spring Ring 2018 where she will present on Beginner Solo Ringing and Small Ensembles with Bells.

“Having such an opportunity as this is really exciting. I was introduced to solo ringing by a performance done at a Guild Spring Ring more than 20 years ago. This is full circle for me,” said Wollf.

Starting private music lessons as a child at the age of two before she could read the alphabet and broadening her music training into voice, wind instruments and handbells and also to conducting under the auspices of Lars Kaario, conductor of the Capilano Singers, Wollf has broad experience and training in music to share.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a wide variety of learning opportunities in my music education and I enjoy being able to invest that into the South Okanagan both as an elementary school teacher and as a musical director in a community group,” said Wollf.

Currently Wollf is on partial maternity leave from School District 53, Wollf shares her time and talents as the Musical Director of the Oliver Handbell Ringers and will be performing a solo as part of their Christmas concerts entitled “One Winter’s Night” held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

“Handbells are such an amazing instrument – impressive to see and brilliant to hear. They thrilled me at age 11, and still do the same today!” said Wollf, “Come experience their magic this Christmas season!”