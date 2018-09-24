OMAK – America’s Got Talent finalists Cirque Zuma Zuma will perform at the Omak PAC Sunday, Octo. 21 at 3 p.m. Cirque Zuma Zuma is filled with non-stop action and African culture, including dance, acrobats, tumbling and music.

The show is a high energy program which include South African female vocalists, club juggling, limbo dancing, South African gumboot dancers, Zuma Zuma acrobats, Gabonese tumblers, percussionists from Zimbabwe and the African Lion dance.

All the performers were born in Africa and trained by Cirque Zuma Zuma. “We are trying to portray the African culture which is where you can get it in the music that we play, we dance to, the drumming that we have and probably the skill that we have. It’s more African,” says Eve Kawadza, spokesperson for Zuma Zuma.

Tickets are $17 for Adults and $12 for students. Tickets are available at Kelley Imaging in downtown Omak, Rawson’s in Okanogan, Tonasket Interiors, Oroville Pharmacy or online at omakpac.org. For more information call 509-846-4773.